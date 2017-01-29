Mahershala Ali is a big winner tonight.
During the 2017 SAG Awards, the Hollywood star walked away with the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role.
While on stage at the Shrine Auditorium, the actor revealed what he learned from working on Moonlight.
"What I've learned from working on Moonlight is we see what happens when you persecute people. They fold into themselves," he shared with the audience. "And what I was so grateful about in having the opportunity to play Juan was playing a gentleman who saw a young man folding into himself as a result of the persecution of his community."
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
He continued, "Taking that opportunity to uplift him and tell him that he mattered and that he was okay and accept him and I hope that we do a better job of that."
The actor was up against a talented group of actors including Jeff Bridges, Hugh Grant, Lucas Hedges and Dev Patel.
Before walking off stage, Mahershala couldn't help but give credit to all of the talented actors in the past year.
"I want to thank Tarell Alvin McCraney for his courage. I want to thank Barry Jenkins just for your insight and brilliant," he shared. "I want to thank my fellow cast mates. Any one of those young men could be up here holding this. It's beautiful work. Thank you. Peace and blessings be upon you."
