If you had a tearful reaction to watching Lion, you certainly are not alone.
On Sunday evening, Nicole Kidman made her way to the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles to support her critically acclaimed film at the 2017 SAG Awards.
As it turns out, her husband Keith Urban couldn't hide his emotions after seeing the movie for the very first time.
"It has been so easy to promote this film and talk about it. It is love. It is about unity and family, about the power of mothering," Nicole shared with E! News' Giuliana Rancic on Live From the Red Carpet. "I knew we were onto a good thing when my sister and my husband saw the film and both came out weeping and wanting to hug me."
The Weinstein Company
She added while wearing Gucci, "And I thought that is an amazing response to a film."
Thanks to her performance as Sue Brierley, Nicole is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role. It's an honor Keith can't help but be proud of.
"It's such a powerful story. Telling Sue's story too was extraordinary," Keith explained to E! News. "It's really a beautiful film."
As for those tears, the country artist knows he likely isn't the only one.
"I always want to stress the crying is really more about the triumph of the film and the triumph of love," he explained. "That's what it's really about."
For complete SAG Awards coverage, watch E! News Monday, Jan. 30, at 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. And don't miss the Fashion Police 2017 SAG Awards special Monday, Jan. 30 at 8 p.m., only on E!