If you had a tearful reaction to watching Lion, you certainly are not alone.

On Sunday evening, Nicole Kidman made her way to the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles to support her critically acclaimed film at the 2017 SAG Awards.

As it turns out, her husband Keith Urban couldn't hide his emotions after seeing the movie for the very first time.

"It has been so easy to promote this film and talk about it. It is love. It is about unity and family, about the power of mothering," Nicole shared with E! News' Giuliana Rancic on Live From the Red Carpet. "I knew we were onto a good thing when my sister and my husband saw the film and both came out weeping and wanting to hug me."