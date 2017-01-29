Viola Davis revealed all at the 2017 SAG Awards. Davis, who is nominated for her work in Fences, didn't hold anything back when she and her husband Julius Tennon stopped to talk to E! News' Giuliana Rancic, from Jacuzzi parties with Octavia Spencer to her secret to surviving the red carpet.

"So far it's tame, my feet are OK," she said about her red carpet experience. "I sprayed a little thing on my toe to numb my pain. I got it online."

It's called Still Standing, she said, and "that's why I'm still standing." Davis opened her purse and showed off her other award show secrets: her slippers.

"If I had some prosecco in there it'd be perfect," she said.