Sometimes stars hit the red carpet ready to spill some juicy scoop about the new seasons of their hit show—like OITNB's Danielle Brooks, say—and sometimes, you get what Game of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie just offered up at the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards.
The actress, nominated for the Actor this evening along with the sprawling cast of HBO's epic saga for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, stopped on the red carpet for a chat with E! News' Brad Goreski, and the Fashion Police host tried his hardest to get something, anything, out of Gwendoline. And unless someone in Westeros has suddenly invented the combustion engine, we've got a feeling she was pulling our legs.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
"Yeah, let me tell you the whole storyline," she began. "It starts with, this season, there's cars in Game of Thrones."
"That's confusing," Brad joked.
"It is," she said, laughing. "But some people have got really cool convertibles and other people have got tiny Morris Minors...and things like that."
So, what does her character, the formidable Brienne of Tarth, drive in this automobile fantasy? "Brienne drives—it's a really, really sort of knackerd 4x4," she joked. "It's purely functional, and it can drive over anything. It's a monster truck. She drives a monster truck!"
OK, so she might have been very forthcoming with scoop, but Gwendoline wasn't afraid to gush when it came to the black sequined jumpsuit she was rocking on the red carpet. "I'm hugely lucky," she told Brad. "Vivienne Westwood designed this jumpsuit for me specifically for tonight. It's Vivienne Westwood Couture. I'm incredibly lucky. And I was lucky enough to be their face a few seasons ago...so it's great to represent."
Game of Thrones is already a winner tonight, taking home the Actor for Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a TV Series at the SAG Awards pre-show. The cast will face off against The Crown, Downton Abbey, Stranger Things and network sibling Westworld for the big Outstanding Ensemble award later this evening.
