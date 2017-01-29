The chemistry in Hidden Figures is something that just can't be concealed.
As Octavia Spencer appeared on the red carpet Sunday afternoon for the 2017 SAG Awards, the actress couldn't help but celebrate the success of her recent film.
Along the way, she gave some insight into how much fun it was to work with her co-stars including Taraji P. Henson and Janelle Monáe.
"What you saw on screen is who we are in real life as far as the chemistry goes," Octavia shared with E! News' Brad Goreski on Live From the Red Carpet. "I've always been a fan of Taraji so the fact that we are getting to work together and play sisters and we've now become sisters in real life is wonderful."
She continued, "And Janelle is a breath of fresh air. She's a force of nature."
This evening, Octavia could walk away with a trophy for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role. The film is also nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.
When asked why the project is resonating with critics and consumers alike, Octavia had an idea.
"It's about empowerment and the fact these three women made such impactful contributions in science and technology and went unrecognized for nearly 50 years," she explained. "Their story should be told and I'm just humbled it's resonating with audiences."
And no matter what happens tonight at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, Octavia is looking forward to honoring the real-life heroes at the Oscars and beyond.
"For me it's humbling that I'm being recognized for this particular role, a real-life person who never got recognition," she shared while wearing Tadashi. "For me it's an homage to Mary Jackson, Katherine G. Johnson and Dorothy Vaughan. I'm humbled."
Hidden Figures is in theaters everywhere now.
