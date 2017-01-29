The chemistry in Hidden Figures is something that just can't be concealed.

As Octavia Spencer appeared on the red carpet Sunday afternoon for the 2017 SAG Awards, the actress couldn't help but celebrate the success of her recent film.

Along the way, she gave some insight into how much fun it was to work with her co-stars including Taraji P. Henson and Janelle Monáe.

"What you saw on screen is who we are in real life as far as the chemistry goes," Octavia shared with E! News' Brad Goreski on Live From the Red Carpet. "I've always been a fan of Taraji so the fact that we are getting to work together and play sisters and we've now become sisters in real life is wonderful."

She continued, "And Janelle is a breath of fresh air. She's a force of nature."