For Anna Chlumsky, the best advice she's gotten from her Veep costar Julia Louis-Dreyfus isn't advice per se, but it comes in watching the Emmy winner at work.

"The game-changer has more been from watching," Chlumsky told Brad Goreski on the red carpet at the 2017 SAG Awards. "She's willing to try anything and it's all in the name of laughter."

Chlumsky explained that sometimes the stars will think they know how it will turn out, and Louis-Dreyfus says, "No, we'll try it."