Giuliana Rancic is back in action and dressed to impress.

The co-host of E!'s Live From the Red Carpet is at Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium tonight to bring you all the celebrity action at the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards, where the biggest actors in movies and TV will be celebrating the year's best performances.

For Sunday's show, G picked a dazzling silver beaded gown with a high neck and peekaboo back by Yousef Al-Jasmi, paired with equally sparkly Christian Louboutins.