Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
All eyes on the Shrine Auditorium!
Less than a week after the much-anticipated Oscar nominations were announced, Hollywood has another taste of award life, thanks to the Screen Actors Guild Awards. While the official M.O. of the evening is to honor the best, ahem, screen actors, as chosen by their peers (yes, fellow screen actors), a little action had to go down on the red carpet first.
The biggest and brightest stars from TV and film gathered on a gorgeous Los Angeles day to, well, spill their guts to E! News' Giuliana Rancicand Brad Goreski.
"Tomorrow at 7 a.m. I'll be back at work!" — Sterling K. Brown making us all feel inferior with our work ethic.
"Can I tell you it is so hot out here for the SAG Awards that you need something to kind of suck up everything." — The power of wearing pants, by Orange Is the New Black's Danielle Brooks.
"They hand out papers that say, you can say this, and you can't say that, and we have to read it over before we come here." — How the cast of Stranger Things keeps the spoilers to a minimum.
"I'm obsessed with E! and I watch you guys every single night." — Tell us more, Millie Bobby Brown!
"I tried to keep things low-key, but we were out dancing and things kind of...spiraled." —Ariel Winter's birthday celebrations are all of us.
"I'm an adrenaline junkie, but I'm also very much the girl who will cry at a sweet dog food commercial." — SAME, Sophia BushSame.