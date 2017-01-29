Veep's Julia Louis-Dreyfus Takes Home Second SAG Award for Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is speaking out.

The Veep actress beat out fellow nominees Jane Fonda (Grace and Frankie), Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie), Uzo Aduba (Orange Is the New Black) and Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) to win her second award for Female Actor in a Comedy Series for her role as politician Selina Meyer in the HBO series at the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

During her acceptance speech, Louis-Dreyfus made a statement about the nation's current political climate.

"I want you all to know that I am the daughter of an immigrant. My father fled religious persecution in Nazi-occupied France, and I'm an American patriotic and I love this country," she said. "And because I love this country I am horrified by its blemishes. And this immigrant ban is a blemish, and it's un-American."

For complete SAG Awards coverage, watch E! News Monday, Jan. 30, at 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. And don't miss the Fashion Police 2017 SAG Awards special Monday, Jan. 30 at 8 p.m., only on E!

