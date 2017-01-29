Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello and More Celeb Couples Bring the Romance to the 2017 SAG Awards Red Carpet

by Gabi Duncan |

Joe Manganiello, Sofia Vergara, 2017 SAG Awards, Couples

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Can you feel the love tonight?

The 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards is all about celebrating the best performances of the year in television and movies. Nevertheless, you can't deny romance was also in the air as some of our favorite celebrity couples arrived in style on the red carpet.

The evening's two-time SAG Award nominee Sterling K. Brown and wife Ryan Michelle Bathe gave us all the feels as they stepped out together for the occasion. Longtime lovebirds William H. Macy and Felicity Huffman also put a smile on our faces with their infectious laughter, while Modern Family's Sofia Vergara brought the heat with her handsome man, Joe Manganiello.

Then, there was the perfect pairing of Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, who made us swoon and sigh like always.

See even more hot couple moments from the SAG Awards in our gallery below!

