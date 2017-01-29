Denzel Washington Wins First-Ever SAG Award for Best Male Actor in a Motion Picture

  • By
  • &

by Kendall Fisher |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Laverne Cox

The Big Picture

Taylor Swift, Zayn Malik, ''I Dont Wanna Live Forever'' Video

Is Taylor Swift's Music Video With Zayn Malik Her Sexiest Work Yet?

The Affair season 3 finale

The Affair Season 3 Finale Apparently Forgot Why People Actually Like The Affair

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Denzel Washington, 2017 SAG Awards, Winners

Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

A big congratulations are in order for Denzel Washington who just took home his very first Screen Actors Guild award.

The Fences actor won Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture at the 2017 SAG Awards and accepted the award by admitting he really didn't believe in himself.

"Thank you very much," he began. "You know, I am a God-fearing man. I'm supposed to have faith, but I didn't have faith. God bless you all, all the other actors. I'd say, 'You know, young boys are going to win, you ain't going to win.' So I didn't even prepare. But I am prepared!"

He continued, "Tennessee Williams, Arthur Miller, Eugene O'Neill, Edward Albee, August Wilson, first," he said thanking the original American playwrights. He then went on to thank his cast and crew before expressing his excitement and gratitude.

Read

SAG Awards 2017 Winners: The Complete List

"SAG, listen. We are just actors. I'm famous and all that kind of stuff, but I have the same fear opening night, the fear that anyone has. We all have the same job, and this is not a testament to me," he said before thanking the people who "don't get recognized," including writer Stephen Henderson and Saniyya Sidney.

He concluded his speech with one last, major shout out: "Two, Viola Davis."

Washington took home the prestigious award over other major nominees, including: Casey Affleck for Manchester by the Sea, Andrew Garfieldfor Hacksaw Ridge, Ryan Gosling for La La Land and Viggo Mortensen for Captain Fantastic.

For complete SAG Awards coverage, watch E! News Monday, Jan. 30, at 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. And don't miss the Fashion Police 2017 SAG Awards special Monday, Jan. 30 at 8 p.m., only on E!

TAGS/ 2017 SAG Awards , Sag Awards , Denzel Washington , Casey Affleck , Ryan Gosling , Andrew Garfield , Awards , Top Stories