Rumer Willis and Val Chmerkovskiy continue to support each other.

The two previously worked together on Dancing With the Stars—and won, of course—and it seems the two have remained friends. Val, who is on tour with other dancers, snapped a picture with his former partner backstage at his Chicago show.

"The one and only @ruelarue came to visit us on tour this evening #mirrorballchamp #dwts #alumni #tour," he wrote. "Also THANK YOU CHICAGO for 2 SOLD OUT shows today!! Great audience."

Since DWTS, Rumer has continued dancing. She landed the role of Roxie Hart in the iconic Broadway show Chicago. But she misses her life on the competition show.