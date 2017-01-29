David Beckham and Victoria Beckham really are couples goals.

The soccer star opened up in a rare interview on BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs about life with his wife and their four "amazing" children, Harper Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham, Romeo Beckham and Cruz Beckham. While discussing the early stages of their relationship, David admitted that Posh Spice's manager at the time was very protective and didn't want their relationship out in public.

"We used to just sit in the carpark and talk," David said of their first dates. "We used to kiss, of course, and just spend time together."

Since then the athlete has very few regrets, but there is one that he would change if he could: the matching purple outfits from his and Victoria's lavish wedding in 1991. "I even had a top hat in purple," he noted. "What was I thinking?"