These are what dreams are made of!

Hilary Duff and rumored boyfriend Matthew Koma made their first red carpet appearance together Saturday night. The duo attended Entertainment Weekly's pre-SAG Awards party at Chateau Marmont wearing all-black outfits. The couple posed for pictures on the red carpet together, but once inside the soiree they also snapped a few pictures while sipping on celebratory cocktails.

Before getting to know Koma, the "Come Clean" songstress dated Rise Nation founder Jason Walsh for about five months. The actress opened up in Cosmopolitan's February issue and confessed, "I've never been a good dater."