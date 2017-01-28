Can you feel the love tonight? Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker sure can.
The country songstress and her NFL star hubby celebrated her sister Sydney James' wedding in Cabo over the weekend, and despite not actually being the bride and groom, Jessie and Eric certainly fooled us.
Jessie shared multiple photos from their Mexican getaway, and each and every snapshot totally proves these lovebirds are more head over heels for each other than ever before. The Deckers brought their two children along as well, 2-year-old Vivianne Rose and 1-year-old Eric Jr.
Ahead of the nuptials, Jessie and Eric enjoyed quality time with their family of four and soaked up the sun by the pool.
"Bubby napping so hanging with my girls," Eric captioned a photo of Jessie laying on his chest while their little one flashes a silly face for the camera.
The couple appeared to have caught some much-needed alone time as well, as Jessie shared a photo with her leading man enjoying a margarita at the rehearsal dinner. She captioned the snapshot, "Always inappropriate this one," referring to Eric licking Jessie's cheek during the photo opp. Oh, these two.
Both Jessie and Eric supported their sis as a bridesmaid and groomsman, sharing extra sweet messages for the husband and wife. "Last night was breathtaking, magical, beautiful and a blast!!!!! I am so happy for these two, they deserve every bit of their happiness," Jessie James wrote alongside a photo of the newlyweds during their first dance.
She added, "They have the kind of love that will last forever. The way they look at each other you can just feel their hearts!! We are so happy to have you in our family Anthony! We love you so much. You are one of us now!!"
After all, we'll take any excuse to celebrate Jessie and Eric's love!