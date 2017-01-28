Peek Inside the Kardashian-Jenner's Bikini-Clad Getaway to Costa Rica

Between private helicopter rides, lounging by the pool, a front row seat at a fiery performance and plain 'ol quality time with the kids, the Kardashian-Jenner crew certainly made the most of their adventure away from home.

Kylie also managed to fit in her very own photo shoot, which she shared to Instagram on Friday and Saturday. In one racy shot, the 19-year-old makeup maven sports a taupe-colored bikini while taking a dip. She later switched to a similarly-styled metallic silver version, and strutted her stuff alongside Tyga for a few more photo opps.

The lovebirds appeared to have enjoyed some alone time together, as Kylie and Tyga flaunted a little PDA near a small body of water.