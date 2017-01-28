Peek Inside the Kardashian-Jenner's Bikini-Clad Getaway to Costa Rica

Snapchat
Let's keep up with the latest Kardashian-Jenner getaway, shall we?
Sisters Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner flew to Costa Rica over the weekend for some well-deserved R&R and fun in the sun with those closest to them. It wasn't just a girls' trip though, as mom Kris Jenner, her boyfriend Corey Gamble, Scott Disickand Tygacame along for the ride.
Kim's kids North West and Saint West, Kourtney's three children Mason Disick, Penelope Disickand Reign Disick, as well as Tyga's son King Cairo joined, too.
It took no time at all for the famous family to document tidbits of their vacay on social media, and from the looks of it, they're having a pretty awesome time together.
Between private helicopter rides, lounging by the pool, a front row seat at a fiery performance and plain 'ol quality time with the kids, the Kardashian-Jenner crew certainly made the most of their adventure away from home.
Kylie also managed to fit in her very own photo shoot, which she shared to Instagram on Friday and Saturday. In one racy shot, the 19-year-old makeup maven sports a taupe-colored bikini while taking a dip. She later switched to a similarly-styled metallic silver version, and strutted her stuff alongside Tyga for a few more photo opps.
The lovebirds appeared to have enjoyed some alone time together, as Kylie and Tyga flaunted a little PDA near a small body of water.
As for Kourtney, she too had quite the stunning moment while in Costa Rica, sharing a black and white bikini selfie captioned "Island ting" on Instagram.
In the bohemian-inspired snapshot, Kourt rocks a crocheted bikini top and matching short-shorts as she poses on the beach.
That killer bod of hers is absolutely the product of hours spent on her fitness game, and just because Kourtney was on vacation, that doesn't mean she failed to fit in a workout. Per videos shared to Snapchat, Kourtney, Khloe and Kim dedicated their Saturday morning to working up a sweat.
Kim set the record straight on her fitness regimen, admitting that although she might not share her work outs to social media like her sisters do, she's still extremely dedicated to her health.
Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns with new episodes this March!