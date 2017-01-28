Princess Diana is coming home and will soon be able to watch over her beloved children and grandchildren.

A statue of the Princess of Wales is set to be erected on the grounds of Kensington Palace, at the request of her sons Prince William and Prince Harry, hopefully before the end of the year. This August will mark the 20th anniversary of her death.

While parts of the palace are open to the public, the complex contains the princes' homes. Harry lives alone while William shares an apartment with wife Kate Middleton and their children Prince George, 3, and Princess Charlotte, 1. Diana herself lived in a Kensington Palace apartment and raised her sons there. She also continued to live there after she and their father, Prince Charles, divorced.