Baby Hammer has a name!

Armie Hammer and wife Elizabeth Chambers have revealed what they have named their newborn son, almost two weeks after he was born. And they did it in the cutest way.

"Emerging from his sister's smooches to say hello. Welcome to the world, Ford Douglas Armand Hammer!" Chambers wrote on Instagram Friday, alongside a photo of the baby lying swaddled on a bed and cuddled by his big sister, Harper, 2.

Hammer reposted the pic.