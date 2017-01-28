Selena Gomez is a lucky, lucky girl.
Many girls would love to have a guy look at her the way The Weeknd looked at the singer during their trip to Italy.
The new couple traveled to Florence earlier this week. On Friday, they were photographed getting out of a black SUV together, with The Weeknd giving Selena a look of pure devotion, and walking together with her holding onto his arm.
They also visited the Accademia Gallery Museum, where Michelangelo's famous statue of David is displayed. E! News had previously learned Selena and The Weeknd had lunch at Trattoria Borgo Antico for lunch.
AKM-GSI
Selena and The Weeknd have not commented on their romance, which was exposed more than two weeks after when they were photographed kissing outside of a Los Angeles restaurant.
"He really likes her. They text every day," a source had told E! News last week. "They have a really sexy and flirty relationship. They laugh and like each other's personalities."
The two also appear to be having a lot of fun together. A few days ago, the two partied with friends at a Dave and Buster's in Los Angeles.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Selena and The Weeknd went public with their romance about two months after it was revealed he and model Bella Hadid broke up.
She appeared not to take the news that well. Hours after the kissing photos were published, she unfollowed Selena on Instagram. She also seemed be in a foul mood days later while walking in New York City, flipping the bird to paparazzi. A source had told E! News earlier this month Bella "is actually not over The Weeknd." She has not commented.
Selena's ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber, who dated her on and off from 2011 to 2014, has also not commented on her new relationship with The Weekend but did recently throw some shade at him, saying he thinks his music is "wack."