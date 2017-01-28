Kim Kardashian Says She Works Out Every Day Even Though She Doesn't Document it on Snapchat

Kim Kardashian wants you to know that when it comes to getting her fitness on, just because there aren't many pics, doesn't mean it didn't happen.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star made her comments on Snapchat Saturday, after posting a rare video of her working out in a gym with sister Khloe Kardashian.

"So I never Snapchat my workouts and I don't know why. I'm just not Kourtney and Khloe," Kim said in another video with an animal ear image lens. "But I work out but it's like, if I don't snap it, then it's as if it never happened. But I work out every single day for over an hour."

Kim's sisters Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian often post pics and videos from her workout sessions on Snapchat and other social media outlets, sometimes on a daily basis.

Kim had posted a photo of a gym on Snapchat last March and signaled she wanted to get back into shape. She had given birth to her and Kanye West's son Saint four months prior. The reality star said last July she had lost 70 pounds since her pregnancy.

She recently jetted off to Costa Rica with Saint, her and Kanye's 3-year-old daughter North West, and other family members, including Kourtney and her three kids—Mason Disick, 7, Penelope Disick, 4, and Reign Disick, 2.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns with new episodes this March!

