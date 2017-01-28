Kim Kardashian wants you to know that when it comes to getting her fitness on, just because there aren't many pics, doesn't mean it didn't happen.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star made her comments on Snapchat Saturday, after posting a rare video of her working out in a gym with sister Khloe Kardashian.

"So I never Snapchat my workouts and I don't know why. I'm just not Kourtney and Khloe," Kim said in another video with an animal ear image lens. "But I work out but it's like, if I don't snap it, then it's as if it never happened. But I work out every single day for over an hour."