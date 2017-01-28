After the match, Serena and Venus appeared emotional as they paid tribute to each other in a ceremony held on the tennis court.

"She's an amazing person, there's no way I would be at 23 without her," Serena said, cradling the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup. "There's no way I would have anything without her. She's my inspiration. She's the only reason I'm standing here today and the only reason that the Williams sisters exist."

"Congratulations, Serena, on No. 23," Venus said. "I have been right there with you. Some of them I have lost right there against you. Your win has always been my win, you know that. All the times I couldn't be there, wouldn't be there, didn't get there, you were there."