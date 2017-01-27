Mischa Barton is shedding some light into her recent hospital visit.
The O.C. star has revealed to fans that someone gave her GHB (also known as the "date rape drug") while drinking on Wednesday night.
"On the evening of the 25th, I went out with a group of friends to celebrate my birthday," she shared in a statement to People. "While having drinks, I realized that something was not right as my behavior was becoming erratic and continued to intensify over the next several hours."
"I voluntarily went to get professional help, and I was informed by their staff that I had been given GHB. After an overnight stay, I am home and doing well," the statement continued. "I would like to extend a big thanks of gratitude to the professionals at Cedars-Sinai for their great care and professionalism. This is a lesson to all young women out there, be aware of your surroundings."
Greg Doherty/Getty Images
On Thursday afternoon, E! News confirmed that local authorities responded to a disturbance call.
A West Hollywood Sheriff's deputy shared that upon arrival, Mischa "was making incoherent statements that made absolutely no sense and she was transported to the hospital."
Back in 2013, the actress opened up about her road to recovery following what she called a "full-on breakdown" in 2009.
"It was terrifying," she told People. "Straight out of Girl, Interrupted. Story of my life."
Mischa continued, "I was deeply hurt at first, and then I accepted this was time I needed to be away from my family and all the pressure. I had been through the wringer."
Fans easily know the actress for her role as Marissa Cooper on the Fox series The O.C., which aired from 2003 to 2007. She later competed on Dancing With the Stars with professional partner Artem Chigvintsev.