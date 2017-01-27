Mischa Barton is shedding some light into her recent hospital visit.

The O.C. star has revealed to fans that someone gave her GHB (also known as the "date rape drug") while drinking on Wednesday night.

"On the evening of the 25th, I went out with a group of friends to celebrate my birthday," she shared in a statement to People. "While having drinks, I realized that something was not right as my behavior was becoming erratic and continued to intensify over the next several hours."

"I voluntarily went to get professional help, and I was informed by their staff that I had been given GHB. After an overnight stay, I am home and doing well," the statement continued. "I would like to extend a big thanks of gratitude to the professionals at Cedars-Sinai for their great care and professionalism. This is a lesson to all young women out there, be aware of your surroundings."