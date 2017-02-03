Forget about the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons. Who's ready for some Lady Gaga?

We're just a couple short days away from Super Bowl 2017 where the Mother Monster will take to the stage for what is sure to be an unforgettable Pepsi halftime show.

While the "Born This Way" singer has kept fans guessing as to what she will sing and do during her select minutes, we can't help but look back and remember a few special artists that had us dancing and singing in our family rooms in between quarters.

And while Bruno Mars, Michael Jackson, Madonna and Janet Jackson (nip slip included) deserve kudos for their own reasons, we managed to nail it down to five truly incredible years.

Take a look at the special halftime shows below.