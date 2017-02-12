The heat is all the way up!

It was a lovefest on the red carpet at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards as music's superstar couples made their way to the Staples Center for memorable night of music and celebration.

Like always, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend made our hearts melt with their sweet and slightly steamy PDA. The couple looked hawt together as they walked the red carpet arm in arm. Meanwhile, longtime spouses and country superstars Faith Hill and Tim McGraw gave us all the feels while flaunting their romance!

Prepare to swoon with even more couple moments from the 2017 Grammys in the gallery below!