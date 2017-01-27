We knew there was going to be no trouble when Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik collaborated on this project.

Just a few hours after the music superstars premiered the official music video for "I Don't Wanna Live Forever," new behind-the-scenes footage has surfaced where fans get a greater sense of the pair's dynamic.

"I've known Zayn for a really long time," Taylor shared with fans. "I think his voice is one of those that is really rare and I think he's really special and wonderful and it's really, really amazing to get to work together."

And before you begin to speculate that working with friends isn't smart business, this case proves otherwise.