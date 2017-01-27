Just a few hours after the music superstars premiered the official music video for "I Don't Wanna Live Forever," new behind-the-scenes footage has surfaced where fans get a greater sense of the pair's dynamic.
"I've known Zayn for a really long time," Taylor shared with fans. "I think his voice is one of those that is really rare and I think he's really special and wonderful and it's really, really amazing to get to work together."
And before you begin to speculate that working with friends isn't smart business, this case proves otherwise.
As for that impressive music video helmed by acclaimed director Grant Singer, it has already been viewed more than 5 million times in less than 24 hours. In other words, these two have another hit on their hands.
Fifty Shades Darker hits theaters everywhere February 10, just in time for Valentine's Day.
