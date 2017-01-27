Taylor Swift Shares What It's Really Like to Work With Zayn Malik in New Fifty Shades Darker Music Video Footage

We knew there was going to be no trouble when Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik collaborated on this project.

Just a few hours after the music superstars premiered the official music video for "I Don't Wanna Live Forever," new behind-the-scenes footage has surfaced where fans get a greater sense of the pair's dynamic.

"I've known Zayn for a really long time," Taylor shared with fans. "I think his voice is one of those that is really rare and I think he's really special and wonderful and it's really, really amazing to get to work together."

And before you begin to speculate that working with friends isn't smart business, this case proves otherwise.

"It's amazing when you get to work with people you hang out with," Taylor explained. "The question of will we get along is already answered. Yah, We're going to sing and hang out. It's fine."

She continued, "He's also incredibly talented and I feel really lucky to get to do this song that I'm really proud of."

"I Don't Wanna Live Forever" is featured on the star-studded soundtrack for the upcoming movie Fifty Shades Darker.

John Legend, Sia and a collaboration between Nick Jonas and Nicki Minaj are also featured on the disc available for pre-order now.

As for that impressive music video helmed by acclaimed director Grant Singer, it has already been viewed more than 5 million times in less than 24 hours. In other words, these two have another hit on their hands.

Fifty Shades Darker hits theaters everywhere February 10, just in time for Valentine's Day.

(E! and Universal Pictures are part of the NBCUniversal family) 

