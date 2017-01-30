What's the best part about working at the hotel?

The food and getting to meet an incredibly diverse group of people from around the world.

What's your favorite space in the hotel and why?

One of my favorite spaces in the hotel is Domain, our lobby café and bar. In the mornings I do meetings there while enjoying a freshly made cup of Panther Coffee (Panther Coffee is a local Miami coffee roaster and the official coffee for EAST, Miami). At night I meet with friends or clients for a happy hour cocktail or glass of wine.

The cool thing about this space is that the design actually transitions from day to night through a unique sensory design experience created by Clodagh. The combination of textures, unpredictable color and lighting, subtle earth tones, and sculptural furniture really make the space engaging.