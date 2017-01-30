Courtesy Miami East
Courtesy Miami East
With its nightlife, beaches and retail therapy, who doesn't love Miami?
Celebrities certainly do. From Art Basel to year-round weekend getaways, Miami is a hot spot for the elite. Just ask Amanda Harris, director of communications at EAST, Miami, a hotel of choice for A-listers. Every day, her team welcomes a sea of guests from all over the world. What makes them choose this poolside getaway? We can't say, but we're sure it has something to do with the incredible views and customized cocktails.
Want to know what it takes to host celebs? Keep reading!
Jennifer Cooper/E!
What's the best part about working at the hotel?
The food and getting to meet an incredibly diverse group of people from around the world.
What's your favorite space in the hotel and why?
One of my favorite spaces in the hotel is Domain, our lobby café and bar. In the mornings I do meetings there while enjoying a freshly made cup of Panther Coffee (Panther Coffee is a local Miami coffee roaster and the official coffee for EAST, Miami). At night I meet with friends or clients for a happy hour cocktail or glass of wine.
The cool thing about this space is that the design actually transitions from day to night through a unique sensory design experience created by Clodagh. The combination of textures, unpredictable color and lighting, subtle earth tones, and sculptural furniture really make the space engaging.
Courtesy Miami East
What do you love about the hotel that makes it unique?
The hotel has exclusively partnered with a number of international and local organizations pertaining to the arts, entertainment, technology, design, beverages and the environment, to benefit its guests and the local community.
Courtesy Miami East
Finish the sentences below:
A must-try dish on the hotel's menu is… At Quinto La Huella, Pulpo A La Plancha (octopus, potatoes confit, & paprika). At Sugar, Steamed Prawn & Scallop Dumplings.
The best restaurant in the hotel is… Ah! That is super hard. Both of our restaurants are destinations in their own right. I would say that Quinto La Huella is my favorite when I am in the mood for a warm welcoming family style meal with friends and that Sugar is my go-to for cocktails with the girls.
The best cocktail on the menu is… At Quinto La Huella, the Capriosca Cocktail. Sugar, the Lychee Blossom.
The best spot to spend the day relaxing is… Quinto La Huella's 5th floor Pool & Deck.
Miami is the perfect getaway because… The weather and ever-evolving cultural scene.
The best under-the-radar spot in Miami is… Drunken Dragon.