"Lips are never out of season."

At least that's how Khloe Kardashian's skin pro, Nurse Jamie, likes to put it. You might not have a perfectly pouty pair on par with KoKo, but that's not what the celeb skin expert, who also appears on Revenge Body With Khloé Kardashian, is talking about. To get lips that look as good as they feel, all you're missing is her brand-new NuLips kit. (And, yes, Khloe has it, too—she snapped hers on Snapchat last week.)

The $26 set comes with two parts: a lip balm and a lip exfoliating tool. No, the balm isn't just your everyday drugstore find.