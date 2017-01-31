"It was eating me alive."

Khloe Kardashian is opening up about the passing of her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr. on this Thursday's Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian.

On the episode, Khloe meets with contestant Lauren who talks about her own father, who tragically passed away while on vacation for Lauren's 18th birthday.

"I know, to a degree, how you feel," Khloe tells Lauren. "My dad died in 2003, I was 19. When it set in I was like…you spiral. And for me, my spiral was food."

Khloe continues, "And I gained so much weight because I was so internally…just suppressing so many things that it was like eating me alive. And I was literally eating everything."