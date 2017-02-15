Celeb Couples Who Called Off Their Engagements

The two got engaged later that year. Affleck proposed with a now-famous 6.1-carat pink solitaire custom-made diamond ring by Harry Winston.

Their wedding was to take place in Santa Barbara in September 2003 and paparazzi flocked to the coastal city in California's wine country in anticipation of the big day. Days before the ceremony, Lopez and Affleck postponed the wedding date due to what they said was "excessive media attention."

Over the next few months, they began to spend time apart. In January 2004, it was announced J.Lo and Affleck had split.

In 2014, Lopez said on the Today show her and Affleck's breakup was probably her "first big heartbreak." In 2015, she told HuffPost Live she had "no regrets" about her time with the actor. A month after that interview was posted, Lopez and Affleck reunited briefly at the Oscars.