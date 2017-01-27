Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Take Their Romance to Italy

"Selena looked so happy and Abel was very chill, very relaxed," an onlooker dished to us. "They held hands as they left and it was very warm, you can tell they are really enjoying each other's company...[Selena] seems very at ease with him and you can still see the stars in her eyes. They are clearly smitten!"

The eyewitness also added that SelGo and her "Starboy" looked "smitten" as they left the arcade at 3 a.m. holding hands.

Although a separate source has told E! News that "they are just having fun and enjoying each other," it's clear that they definitely like spending time together! Selena and The Weeknd were even spotted kissing outside of Los Angeles hotspot Giorgio Baldi.