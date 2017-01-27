Heather Dubrow just made a major decision.

On Friday, The Real Housewives of Orange County star announced that she was leaving the Bravo reality series.

While making the announcement Heather said, "After a lot of careful thought and deliberation, I have decided not to return to RHOC this season. These past 5 years have been an incredible journey and I'm so proud to have been a part of such an iconic piece of pop culture. I am so grateful to Evolution Media, Bravo and the whole NBCU family for all of the incredible experiences and the opportunities RHOC has afforded me and my family."