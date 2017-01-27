Heather Dubrow just made a major decision.
On Friday, The Real Housewives of Orange County star announced that she was leaving the Bravo reality series.
While making the announcement Heather said, "After a lot of careful thought and deliberation, I have decided not to return to RHOC this season. These past 5 years have been an incredible journey and I'm so proud to have been a part of such an iconic piece of pop culture. I am so grateful to Evolution Media, Bravo and the whole NBCU family for all of the incredible experiences and the opportunities RHOC has afforded me and my family."
Heather continued, "However, at this point in my life, I have decided to go in another direction and do what's best for my family and career. Should I change my mind, I thank Andy Cohen, Evolution and Bravo for telling me that the door is always open."
