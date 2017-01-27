Just call her a boss!

Nikki Bella is adding to her impressive resume with a new role. E! News can exclusively reveal the 33-year-old WWE Superstar will be an executive producer for Total Divas when the show returns to E! in April with brand-new episodes!

"I am honored and excited to have been made an executive producer on Total Divas," Nikki tells us. "As a pioneer of the show, I want to use my expertise and creativity not only in front of the cameras but behind as well and my goal is to continue to make Total Divas one of the best reality programs on television. I'm very focused on my journey to inspire and empower women and I look at this as another step forward in doing so. I am grateful to WWE, E! and Bunim Murray for giving me this an amazing opportunity."

Congrats, girl!