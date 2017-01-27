Just call her a boss!
Nikki Bella is adding to her impressive resume with a new role. E! News can exclusively reveal the 33-year-old WWE Superstar will be an executive producer for Total Divas when the show returns to E! in April with brand-new episodes!
"I am honored and excited to have been made an executive producer on Total Divas," Nikki tells us. "As a pioneer of the show, I want to use my expertise and creativity not only in front of the cameras but behind as well and my goal is to continue to make Total Divas one of the best reality programs on television. I'm very focused on my journey to inspire and empower women and I look at this as another step forward in doing so. I am grateful to WWE, E! and Bunim Murray for giving me this an amazing opportunity."
Congrats, girl!
E!
As for what fans can expect to see, the second part of season six will continue to document Nikki's road to recovery as she fights to get back into the wrestling ring following her neck surgery.
"I'm so sick of people thinking that I'm not healthy," she says in the exclusive supertease. "They're afraid they're going to break my neck again."
But boyfriend John Cena tells her, "You're fooling yourself."
Meanwhile, Paige is also struggling with a serious career setback. "It's one thing after another," she says. "Wrestling is my life. I never thought my life would be like this."
And, Brie Bella is still finding her way after retiring from WWE to focus on motherhood. "I feel really lost right now," she confesses.
The video above also teases lots for the other ladies, including even more career changes, fun vacations, romance and surprises.
Total Divas returns with brand-new episodes Wednesday, April 5, only on E!