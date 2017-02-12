Grammys 2017 Red Carpet Arrivals

Ah, Grammys night. When the artists get going and the fashion gets wild.

We're expecting no less from the 59th Annual Grammy Awards, taking place Sunday at Los Angeles' Staples Center, what with Beyoncé, Adele, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, The Weeknd, Demi Lovato, Bruno Mars, Alicia Keys and Carrie Underwood being on the fabulously long list of performers in attendance.

We'll have pictures of every star who walks the red carpet in our arrivals gallery, which we'll be updating throughout the night so you don't miss one look, be it glam, out there (you will be seeing a gown studded with actual CDs) or as original as an egg being ferried along by a handful of hunky helpers.

You just never know what's gonna happen at the Grammys.