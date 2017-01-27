It's that time of the year again for many of Bravo's Real Housewives shows: Casting crossroads. With new seasons of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Real Housewives of Atlanta airing now and filming on other seasons taking place, the ladies of each respective about to begin production now are taking weighing their options.
Heather Dubrow kicked things off for The Real Housewives of Orange County and announced she would not be picking up an orange for the upcoming season 12, but did leave the door open for future appearances.
"After a lot of careful thought and deliberation, I have decided not to return to RHOC this season. These past 5 years have been an incredible journey and I'm so proud to have been a part of such an iconic piece of pop culture," Heather said in a statement. "I am so grateful to Evolution Media, Bravo and the whole NBCU family for all of the incredible experiences and the opportunities RHOC has afforded me and my family. However, at this point in my life, I have decided to go in another direction and do what's best for my family and career. Should I change my mind, I thank Andy Cohen, Evolution and Bravo for telling me that the door is always open."
Meanwhile, contracts are out for her RHOC costars. And on the other coast, there's the ladies of the Garden State in Bravo's Real Housewives of New Jersey. Newcomers Siggy Flicker and Dolores Catania made a splash when they joined the show alongside Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga and Jacqueline Laurita. But relations between many of the women were pretty frosty when the show ended. Could a shakeup be in order? And could that shakeup involve Danielle Staub?
Take a look at our guide to Real Housewives casting shakeups now, including updates on Real Housewives of New York City, Real Housewives of Dallas, Real Housewives of Potomac and more. Unless they've said it, the percentage listed for chances the ladies will return is E! News' hunch about the stars' status with the show.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)