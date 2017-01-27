Drew Barrymore has her head held high.

As the leading star of Netflix's newest series, The Santa Clarita Diet, the longtime actress is taking on the role of a California real estate agent suddenly turning into a zombie.

While the character is unlike anyone in her acting repertoire, playing Sheila Hammond had an even greater personal effect on Barrymore.

"[The role] came sort of in the middle of a moment in my life where I had sort of let myself go due to personal circumstances," she told Today's Natalie Morales on Friday.

The personal circumstances Barrymore might have been referring to was her recent split from husband Will Kopelman after nearly four years of marriage. The exes, who share daughters Olive, 4, and Frankie, 2, confirmed their separation in April 2016. Within one month, the pair filed and finalized their divorce, a notably drama-free process in comparison to other celebrity splits.