Louis Tomlinson is the latest member of One Direction to release a single on his own, but that doesn't mean the band is far from his mind.

The "Just Hold On" crooner appeared on the Today show Friday morning and performed his new single with Steve Aoki. Before hitting the stage, however, Louis weighed in on when 1D could get back together.

"There's time for that," Louis told Natalie Morales and Matt Lauer. "Nobody knows when. I think we're enjoying a bit of time to ourselves, exploring our own solo things."

Louis' appearance on the NBC morning show comes only a few weeks after his mother tragically passed away after a battle with cancer. Despite being in mourning, Louis has continued with his appearances with his mom's blessing.