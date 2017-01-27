Rob Kardashian's Newest Photo Proves Baby Dream Is His Twin

E!
We're seeing double.
New dad Rob Kardashian is always gushing over his mini-me daughter Dream Kardashian, but it's really hard not to notice their matching looks in the reality star's latest Instagram post.
In the photo shared on social media, baby Rob is smiling at the camera on the left while 2-month-old Dream is laughing on the right. The baby's wide grin and head of dark hair is the spitting image of her father's.
Fans couldn't help but point out the similarities. One followers commented, "She is definitely her daddy's daughter." "Clones!" another fan quipped.
The likeness was noticeable from the day little Dream was born. Even Aunt Kim Kardashian had to point out "she looks just like Rob" when Blac Chyna and her fiancé FaceTimed from the hospital.
While Rob does see himself in his daughter, he also sees someone else very close to his heart—his late father, Robert Kardashian. "Pops sent us an angel. It's truly a blessing. He's happier than anyone on this day," he wrote on social media when the baby was born.
Overall, it's no secret how much the first-time dad is enjoying fatherhood. "I wanted a boy so bad and now that I got my girl I am so Thankful and Happy for her and wouldn't want it any other way !" he gushed in a caption on Instagram. "She is the best and I love her so much and I thank God every day for her cuz she is the best and she is my best friend :) LOL I love her so much."