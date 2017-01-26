This multi-Grammy Award-winning singer is doing something that's never been done before in the Latin market, and we're loving it!

Juanes sat down with E! News' Sibley Scoles to tell us all about his new single "Hermosa Ingrata" and his upcoming visual album Mis Planes Son Amarte.

The Colombian star revealed that some of the biggest names inspired him to be more creative with the delivery of his music. "Yes, definitely some Anglo artists inspired me a lot. When we were doing the album, we thought the way that they presented their albums last year, like Frank Ocean and Beyoncé was a really good idea. And for the Latin world, this is going to be the first time that we release an album like this," Juanes said. "So we're very excited. Once we finished the songs, which is what is most important, we felt so inspired to do more and just to find different ways to present the music for the fans."