Jaime King can't remember for sure what she wore to her first red carpet, but she thinks she has an idea.
"I think it was the premiere for Basquiat, and I went with [sisters] Lola Schnabel and Stella, cause their dad [artist Julian Schnabel] made that movie and it was the first movie premiere that I had ever seen," the model-turned-actress says. "We were just kids, we were babies...It was in the '90s so probably some sort of slip dress."
This was just one of the many firsts that King recalled when I sat down with her at the Sundance Film Festival to promote her new indie Bitch.
The 37-year-old's first celebrity crush? "Eddie Furlong, from The Terminator, because his hair was long with that sweet haircut and he rode that skateboard," King said.
And then there's the first time she knew she was in love with her now husband of 10 years, director Kyle Newman. Watch the video above to get the romantic details and find out what Kristen Bell had to do with it.
