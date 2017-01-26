The flashbacks were hardly the only attraction in tonight's premiere, however. There's also the little matter of figuring out just who killed Wes to frame Annalise—and when. The official cause of death may have been ruled asphyxiation due to smoke inhalation, but the fact that the medical examiner clearly changed her report at the insistence of someone after revealing to Nate (Billy Brown) she believed Wes was already dead at the time of the fire seems to have pulled Annalise's beleaguered boy toy back into her realm just after telling her he was done helping her. But is it out a sense of duty to Wes or to Annalise?

"I can't say specifically, but I think both things you just said are probably in his mind," Nowalk admitted. "I think he's a truth-seeker and I think he probably has the best moral compass on our show in terms of what's right and wrong. He just wants to get to the truth for many reasons that you will see over the course of the back half of the season."