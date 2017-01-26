Warning: The following contains spoilers from the season six premiere of Scandal. If you haven't watched yet, you may want to bookmark this page and return once you have. Proceed with caution.

Well, the results for the most hotly contested election since, well, you know when, are in now that Scandal has finally returned for season six. (Never make us wait this long again, Shondaland!) And true to Shonda Rhimes fashion, they were unpredictably insane.

First, the bad news: Mellie Grant (Bellamy Young) did not win. For the first time in the show's history, Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) proved fallible and could fix her candidate's way into (staying in) the White House. But before you could finish saying "Ricardo Chavira just got a new series regular gig," President-elect Francisco Vargas (Chavira) was shot in the face and, ultimately, killed. Like we said, insane.