"We really bring it!"

What's the dress code really like at Cosmopolitan magazine? The stars of E!'s new series So Cosmo, Diandra Barnwell and Leah Wyar Romito, are revealing the answer to that question in the exclusive interview above.

"I'd probably be fired if I came in in sweats," Leah tells E! News when asked if they could wear sweatpants to the office.

Diandra agrees and says, "There's never really a day to wear sweats, ever."

The duo laughs and Leah explains, "I mean I think for the most part…everyone has an off day…but for the most part we really bring it and we're proud to bring it. It's kind of one of the unique things that I think you get to do when you work for a magazine."