Celebs, they're just like us.

OK, not really...but any time you can do what they're doing—especially in terms of beauty—you'd jump on the opportunity, right?

Now, all thanks to Halle Berry, you can have the same red carpet facial they're doing right at home.

One day, while getting a treatment with celeb aesthetician Olga Lorecin, Halle mentioned: "I need this treatment to travel with when I'm on a trip." With feedback like that, the pro immediately called her chemist and promptly converted her infamous peels into take-home kits that clients (like Eva Mendes and Viola Davis) could take with them on-the-go.

Now, pretty much everyone who's anyone in Hollywood has one handy, and you can too! Here's what you need to know about Olga's Red Carpet Facial in a Box.