When it comes to the pageant world, contestants face a lot of pressure.
Whether it's working a designer gown in front of millions of viewers around the world or answering a hot-button issue in 30 seconds or less, winning the title is a lot harder than it looks.
Over the years, some contestants have proven that the live experience is simply too much. As a result, viewers have been treated to wardrobe malfunctions, mistaken identities and more.
Before women representing 86 countries from across the globe compete for the title of Miss Universe Sunday night, we're taking a look at a few unforgettable fails from year's past.
Beauty queens, you may not want to read this before showtime.
Goodbye Crown: Back in May of 2016, Miss Puerto Rico Universe 2016 Kristhielee Caride lost her crown. According to Univision, the decision came after the beauty queen didn't want to participate in interviews. She even told a reporter that she didn't like the cameras. Maybe not the best business for her.
A for Effort: When Miss Venezuela Universe 2012 was asked by judge Diego Boneta to create a new law, her answer didn't exactly earn the highest scores. We could try and explain her response, but perhaps it's best to watch it for yourself.
Media Exposure: After earning the title of Miss Universe, Jennifer Hawkins found herself in a sticky situation during a future catwalk. While walking the runway in 2014, the beauty queen's bare bottom and underwear was accidentally exposed after experiencing a wardrobe malfunction.
Watch Your Step: When Miss USA Universe was walking in her designer dress, she experienced what no contestant wants to face. Rachel Smith fell right on her butt while trying to reach her destination. As you likely could have guessed, she didn't advance to the finals and her video remains online forever.
Harvey's Heat: For better or worse, it's impossible not to mention Steve Harvey when it comes to Miss Universe oops! When the host awarded Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutiérrez with the crown instead of the rightful champion Miss Philippines Pia Wurtzbach, the Internet had a field day. Ultimately, he would tearfully apologize on his talk show while returning as host in the following years.
