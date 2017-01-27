When it comes to the pageant world, contestants face a lot of pressure.

Whether it's working a designer gown in front of millions of viewers around the world or answering a hot-button issue in 30 seconds or less, winning the title is a lot harder than it looks.

Over the years, some contestants have proven that the live experience is simply too much. As a result, viewers have been treated to wardrobe malfunctions, mistaken identities and more.

Before women representing 86 countries from across the globe compete for the title of Miss Universe Sunday night, we're taking a look at a few unforgettable fails from year's past.

Beauty queens, you may not want to read this before showtime.