Baby, baby, we feel crazy in love with this music video.

After much anticipation, Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik finally released the finished product to their Fifty Shades Darker single called "I Don't Wanna Live Forever." In a matter of seconds, let's just say things are heating up.

Shot primarily in the late-night hours, the famous pair act out a wide variety of emotions as they sing about love and heartbreak in a song already climbing the charts.

"I don't wanna live forever, 'cause I know I'll be living in vain," the pair belt out. "And I don't wanna fit wherever, I just wanna keep calling your name until you come back home."

The song is featured on the star-studded Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack that includes John Legend, Sia and Nick Jonas teaming up with Nicki Minaj.