Sometimes, looks just aren't that deceiving.

All is quiet on the New York front as Michael Strahan approaches the five-month mark from when he first joined Good Morning America as a full-time member of the anchor team—and that's gotta feel good, not just for Strahan, who left his previous job with a bit of a cloud over his head, but also for the execs who bet that the NFL Hall of Famer would be a welcome addition to ABC's flagship morning show.

Not that it was a blind gamble. Strahan had been contributing to GMA as a substitute anchor and correspondent since 2012, when he was also picked to be Kelly Ripa's new permanent co-host on Live—a gig that seemed to be going along swimmingly until, all of a sudden one day last April, it wasn't anymore.

But the otherwise innocuous plan that triggered that big mess was for Strahan to join GMA permanently—which he did, officially, on Sept. 6, 2016.