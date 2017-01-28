There won't be any shortage of champagne at this year's SAG Awards.
The annual ceremony will kick off Sunday at the Los Angeles Shrine Auditorium with 247 nominees hoping to become a winner, many for the first time.
The show operates on a peer-voting system as any SAG-AFTRA members in good standing with the organization is eligible to vote. That means 121,546 members had a say in whose names will get called this year.
Before anyone in the auditorium can accept a 12-pound Actor statuette, they'll have the chance to toast with a pour from one of 480 bottles of Champagne Taittinger Brut La Française being provided for the ceremony and post-awards gala.
Not to fret—the stars won't be drinking on an empty stomach. Celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck will use 200 pounds of Alaskan king salmon, 400 pounds of chicken and 50 pounds of couscous to prepare the menu's standout items—green tea marinated salmon and spiced chicken with Moroccan couscous.
The nine first-time nominees in the room Sunday night—among them Sterling K. Brown and Emily Blunt—will get the chance to marvel at the stunning decor inside the theater, including 3,000 blossoms of orchids and cymbidium and 2,000 stems of miniature white calla lilies.
Among the nominees this year, Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown is the youngest individual nominee at 12 years old. Meanwhile, Nicole Kidman has certainly earned her stripes at the SAG Awards, collecting her ninth nomination this year. While she hasn't won the award yet, could her performance in Lion secure the actress an Actor?
Julia Louis-Dreyfus is no stranger to victory at the SAG Awards, having already won six of the statues for her performances in Seinfeld and Veep. This makes her the actress with the most wins of this year's nominee pool.
We only have to wait until tomorrow to find out if the star will make it to lucky number seven!
The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards air Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on TNT and TBS.