There won't be any shortage of champagne at this year's SAG Awards.

The annual ceremony will kick off Sunday at the Los Angeles Shrine Auditorium with 247 nominees hoping to become a winner, many for the first time.

The show operates on a peer-voting system as any SAG-AFTRA members in good standing with the organization is eligible to vote. That means 121,546 members had a say in whose names will get called this year.

Before anyone in the auditorium can accept a 12-pound Actor statuette, they'll have the chance to toast with a pour from one of 480 bottles of Champagne Taittinger Brut La Française being provided for the ceremony and post-awards gala.