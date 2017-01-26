Meeting the friends!

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd were spotted out on a date night on Wednesday in Hollywood. The pair was photographed holding hands while leaving Dave & Buster's at 3 a.m. after enjoy a fun evening with their friends, including French Montana and Jaden Smith.

And according to an onlooker, Selena and The Weeknd looked "smitten" as they left, got in the same car and headed home together.

The onlooker revealed, "Selena looked so happy and Abel was very chill, very relaxed. They held hands as they left and it was very warm, you can tell they are really enjoying each other's company...[Selena] seems very at ease with him and you can still see the stars in her eyes. They are clearly smitten!"