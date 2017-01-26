Nick Cannon isn't too proud to admit he's been shot down by Beyoncé.

The America's Got Talent host took to Instagram on Thursday to share a hilarious throwback photo during a run-in with Queen B and the rest of Destiny's Child in the '90s.

"#TBT Even in the 90's I was always shootin my shot!!! @Beyonce was looking at me like 'Little Boy Please!!'" He captioned the photo, adding, "In my teenage days I used to stalk Destiny's Child! LOL Poppa Knowles was not feeling me at all!!"